3 people die after house fire in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — Three people are dead after a house fire in Carroll County on Sunday, June 25, according to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

CCSO says emergency crews responded to a call about a house fire on County Road 3016.

According to officials, when crews put out the fire, three bodies were found inside the home. The Eureka Springs Fire Department (ESFD) told 5NEWS that two of the bodies were those of a couple who lived there and the third, was their grandson.

ESFD says the grandson had "ran in to try and save them." Officials say the bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

Multiple crews assisted in the fire including CCSO, Benton County Sheriff's Office, ESFD, and the Benton County Fire Service.

BCSO says the cause of the fire is still being investigated.

