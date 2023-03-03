Fayetteville house fire leaves 1 person dead, injures 3 others

Emergency crews responded to a house fire at 2250 N. Hummingbird Lane where officials say one person has died and three others were injured.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Both Fayetteville fire and police crews responded to a house fire located on N. Hummingbird Lane during the early morning of March 3 that left one person dead.

According to Sgt. Anthony Murphy with Fayetteville Police Department (FPD), 31-year-old Matthew Alicea was killed in the fire. Three others were injured.

No other information has been released by officials at this time and the cause of the fire has not been determined.

