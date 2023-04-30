Deadly crash takes place in Madison County

According to the crash report by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash took place on State Highway 12.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — A deadly crash left one woman dead in Madison County, on Saturday, April 29 at around 7:30 p.m.

According to the crash report by the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, the crash took place on State Highway 12.

The report states Robin Jerkins, 44, of Huntsville was killed when she crossed the center line in her Toyota Corolla hitting another vehicle's trailer and then hitting a Ford F-350 on the front driver's side.

Three others were injured including a minor that was in Jerkin's car, and they were taken to Washington Regional and Children's Hospital, according to the report.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device