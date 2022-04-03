Deadly crash takes place in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A woman is dead after a crash that took place in Fayetteville Saturday, April 2.
According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, Elley Adrianna Lindsey, 26, from Batesville was driving northbound in a 2016 Toyota on North Old Missouri Rd. and East Frazier Terrace Saturday night.
Lindsey left the roadway, went through a vacant parking lot, and overturned several times before striking a tree. Lindsey was ejected from the vehicle.
The crash happened at 8:38 p.m. and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.