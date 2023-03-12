Springdale man killed in head-on crash identified

The crash report states the Honda crossed the center line and struck the Nissan head-on killing the man.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A man is dead after a deadly crash took place in Springdale on Saturday, March 11, at around 7 p.m.

According to the crash report, Alberto Flores was driving a 2001 Honda Accord headed east on West Don Tyson Parkway. A woman in her late 70s was driving westbound in a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder headed west, also on West Don Tyson Parkway.

The Honda reportedly crossed the center line and struck the Nissan head-on. Flores died from the crash and has yet to be identified. The woman was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The roads were wet and the weather was rainy according to the report.

No further details were released.

