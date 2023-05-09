Madison County single-vehicle crash leaves one dead

A 70-year-old from Hindsville died after a crash on Highway 54.

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — A single-vehicle crash was reported to have left one dead in Madison County on Sept. 4, according to the Arkansas State Police (ASP).

Records show the crash happened at noon on Highway 54 in rural Madison County. The victim, Ike Evans, was driving north when he “crossed the centerline and exited the roadway in a northwest direction.” The vehicle then struck a fence and then collided with a tree, according to ASP.

Evans was a 70-year-old resident of Hindsville. His next of kin have been notified of his passing.

