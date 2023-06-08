The last day to apply for the PACT Act is coming up, here's what you should know

The Aug. 9 deadline is for 12 months of backdated compensation from when the PACT Act was signed into law on Aug. 10, 2022.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics or PACT Act provides healthcare benefits to millions of veterans.

“Anybody that's been exposed in conflict to toxic substances, you know, Agent Orange, and just that whole spectrum of illnesses created by exposure, to be retroactively paid for that condition,” said Congressman Steve Womack.

The Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks (VHSO)is holding a "Summer Vet Fest" on Aug. 8 from 3 to 7 at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center outside building 21 to teach people about the facility and encourage them to apply for the PACT Act.

The event will offer screenings at the event for veterans to see if they're eligible.

“We decided to have this on the eighth, right before the deadline. We decided to have it at night and on campus. So you have access to eligibility to subject matter experts in whatever questions you have from specialty care, primary care, home health," said Eilers. “We want you to get the services that you have earned and deserved.”

Eilers encouraged people to come to see what else they are eligible for.

“We want our veterans to come out, bring your families, bring your caregivers, learn about the services we have, this is the best time to learn about VHSO, to learn about the services we provide, to learn about what services you are eligible for, to find out if you're eligible for even more services,” said Eilers.

Congressman Steve Womack encourages veterans to reach out.

“If they feel qualified, to reach out to my office or go online to the VA and make that application because the deadline is fast approaching,” said Womack.

To apply for the PACT Act, click here.

