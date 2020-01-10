Deadline to fill out 2020 Census fast approaching

The deadline for the 2020 Census has changed multiple times, but according to U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, it will come to an end on October 5.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Time is running out to complete the 2020 census and local communities are making one final push to get as many people to respond as possible.

Like many other things that have been victimized the coronavirus pandemic, the deadline for the 2020 U.S. Census has changed multiple times, but according to U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Wilbur Ross, it will come to an end on Oct. 5.

“With all the complexities going on I think that the message we want to send out to the community is that they need to go ahead and get it done as soon as possible and not to put it off because this is really important for the next 10 years," said Lourdes Peredo, Outreach Director for EngageNWA.



The reason it's so important is that federal funds are allocated to the state for services in infrastructure, health and education.

"Even down to the local level we allocate our county sales tax based on the census population and so it impacts us in a number of areas," said Sebastian County Judge David Hudson.



Locally, the self-response rate for cities is pretty good.

Fort Smith is at 64%, Bella Vista is at a staggering 81%, 71% for Rogers, and in Fayetteville, it's 66%.

“That’s just the people who have gone online or called and responded on their own. There are enumerators on the ground right now that are going door to door, asking people that have not responded to complete the census right there with a real live person," said Linda DeBerry, the Program Manager in the communications department for Fayetteville.

The self-response rate for counties is either close to or above the national average.

Crawford is the lowest at only 60%, Sebastian County with 65%, Washington at 67%, and for the highest in the state that honor goes to Benton County.

“We’re pretty pleased with that. That’s higher than the national rate. The national rate is 66% almost 67% so we’re almost two points higher than that. That’s six points higher than the state of Arkansas," said Benton County Judge Barry Moehring.

While the enumeration process for the state is about 99.9% complete.

There’s still time to get as complete a count as possible, the impacts of which will be felt for the next ten years.