DEA Drug Takeback Day yields more than 600,000 pounds of medications

ARKANSAS, USA — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) held their Prescription Drug Takeback Day on April 22, collecting over 600,000 pounds of unneeded medications.

With the help of law enforcement partners, the DEA was able to collect and safely dispose of 663,725 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country.

Since its inception in 2010, Takeback Day has removed more than 17 million pounds of unnecessary medications from communities across the country. According to the DEA, these medications, which are usually old or used, can be a gateway to addiction and have helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

“Communities across the country again answered the call to rid their homes of unneeded medications to protect loved ones from deadly drugs and drug poisonings,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day continues to protect our communities and create healthier environments by offering safe disposal of prescription medications.”

This year, the New Orleans Field Division (NOFD), which covers Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi, collected 36,615 pounds of prescription drugs across collection sites.

Amounts collected by each state were:

Alabama – 4,457 pounds

– 4,457 pounds Arkansas – 26,020 pounds (+22 from Tribal lands)

– 26,020 pounds (+22 from Tribal lands) Louisiana – 2,074 pounds

– 2,074 pounds Mississippi – 3,943 pounds (+99 from Tribal lands)

“I want to thank everyone throughout Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi who safely disposed of unwanted and expired prescription medication during National Prescription Drug Take Back Day,” said Special Agent in Charge of the New Orleans Field Division Brad L. Byerley. “This effort helps prevent medication misuse that too often leads to opioid addiction at a time when Americans are dying from drug poisonings in record numbers.”

A list of permanent drug-drop boxes located in communities across the country can be found here.

