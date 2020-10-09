Three young men saved a 77-year-old woman from a burning building. Armed with only a garden hose and wet towels, the three eventually got into the burning home.

This week we want to introduce you to Brandon Curtis, his brother Michael Potts and their cousin Alonzo Brinkley. These three young men became heroes this past July at the Sun Meadows retirement community.

On July 28, the three were about to leave their grandmother's house when they noticed smoke billowing from the neighbor’s home. Inside was a 77-year old woman. As the men got closer, they could hear her yelling for help.

Armed with only a garden hose and wet towels, the three eventually got into the burning home through the sliding backdoor.

“We heard her screaming out for help, so we ran around the back,” Curtis said.

Lost in a haze of smoke, Brinkley found the woman by accident.

“I walked in and stepped on the lady,” Brinkley said.

Just a month before this fire, the three lost their grandfather, who passed away across the street.

“We watched him and there was nothing we could do," Curtis said. "So, we decided we weren’t going to let anyone else pass away on our watch."

The woman they rescued is alive today because the three young men and, of course, their guardian angel.

“I think he lead us to her. I really do,” Alonzo said of their grandfather.

