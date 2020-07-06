x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Dardanelle man killed in crash in Clarksville

A Dardanelle man was killed after failing to stop at a stop sign Saturday in Clarksville.
Credit: MGN Galleries

CLARKSVILLE, Arkansas — A Dardanelle man was killed in a crash Saturday (June 6) while driving on South Crawford Street in Clarksville near Arkansas Highway 109. 

According to Arkansas State Police, Bryan Curtis, 37, was traveling east on South Crawford Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck on the passenger side by another vehicle. Curtis died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Arkansas State Police did not release details about the other driver or their injuries.

Curtis' body is being held at the Johnson County Coroner's Office. His next of kin have been notified. 

RELATED: Traffic on I-40 in Dyer stopped after multi-vehicle crash, helicopter landing to help those injured

RELATED: Pursuit ends with driver crashing into another vehicle in Fort Smith