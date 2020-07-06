Dardanelle man killed in crash in Clarksville

A Dardanelle man was killed after failing to stop at a stop sign Saturday in Clarksville.

CLARKSVILLE, Arkansas — A Dardanelle man was killed in a crash Saturday (June 6) while driving on South Crawford Street in Clarksville near Arkansas Highway 109.

According to Arkansas State Police, Bryan Curtis, 37, was traveling east on South Crawford Street when he failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck on the passenger side by another vehicle. Curtis died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Arkansas State Police did not release details about the other driver or their injuries.