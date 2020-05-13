Danville High School selected to compete in Vans Custom Culture Shoe Contest

Danville art students need you to vote for them daily now until May 15. The students could win $50,000 for their school.

DANVILLE, Ark. — In early February, Danville’s high school art teacher, Brenda Brewer submitted the school’s application for the Vans Shoes Custom Culture Contest.

2,000 schools across the country submitted applications, and Danville was one of only 500 selected for the first round of the competition.

Two pairs of shoes were mailed to the school for students to design.

Danville students started working on their shoe designs for the contest in late February.

Many of the school’s art students submitted designs for the two pairs of shoes, and a team of 20 students was selected to fine-tune the “Off the Wall” and “Local Flavor” shoes, with each student having a specific section to work on.

Once the shoes were assembled, pictures of the shoes along with an Impact Document were uploaded to the Vans Custom Culture Website.

On May 4, the school was notified that they were one of the top 25 schools that would advance to the voting section of the competition.

The overall winner, decided by votes, will win $50,000.00 for their High School Art Department.

Two runners-up will win $10,000.00 for their schools.

Danville was the only Arkansas school selected to be in the final 25.

You can vote daily for them from HERE now until May 15.

They would love to win and represent their school and state in this competition.