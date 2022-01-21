Dallas Mavs owner Mark Cuban launches online pharmacy to provide affordable medications

According to a Sept. 2021 Gallup poll, 18 million Americans were recently unable to pay for at least one prescription medication for their household.

DALLAS — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Dec. 2021.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is doing his part to help those who need life-saving drugs by creating a low-cost online pharmacy.

The pharmacy says a Sept. 2021 Gallup poll revealed 18 million Americans were unable to pay for at least one prescription medication. The survey also said one in 10 Americans skipped doses in order to save money.

According to the company, some of the notable medications the pharmacy offers are:

Imatinib - leukemia treatment

Retail price: $9,657 per month

Lowest price with common voucher: $120 per month

MCCPDC price: $47 per month

Mesalamine - ulcerative colitis treatment

Retail price: $940 per month

Lowest price with common voucher: $102 per month

MCCPDC price: $32.40 per month

Colchicine - gout treatment

Retail price: $182 per month

Lowest price with common voucher: $32 per month

MCCPDC price: $8.70 per month

"We will do whatever it takes to get affordable pharmaceuticals to patients," said Alex Oshmyansky, CEO of Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug, in a press release. "The markup on potentially lifesaving drugs that people depend on is a problem that can't be ignored. It is imperative that we take action and help expand access to these medications for those who need them most."

As a registered pharmaceutical wholesaler, MCCPDC says they can bypass middlemen and outrageous markups.

"The pharmacy's prices reflect actual manufacturer prices plus a flat 15% margin and pharmacist fee," a press release from the company said. "With the help of digital healthcare company Truepill, patients can expect a seamless, secure e-commerce experience as they navigate the pharmacy's website, built and powered by Truepill's digital health platform. Patients will also enjoy reliable prescription fulfillment and delivery through Truepill's nationwide pharmacy footprint."

About Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company