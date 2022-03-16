Dairy Dream in Mountainburg to reopen after the loss of longtime owner Ron Stout

Dairy Dream will open for the season on March 31 after longtime owner Ron Stout passed away after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

MOUNTAINBURG, Ark. — Locals and those passing through know, the Dairy Dream is your one-stop-shop for nostalgia and great food.

In serving customers for over 50 years, not much has changed at the Dairy Dream in Mountainburg. New owners and being caught in the path of a 2018 tornado couldn't keep the doors closed.

Long-time owner, Ronnie Stout, loved the Dairy Dream and made sure everyone who stopped by had a bite to eat.

"He always told us, don't let anyone walk away hungry, even if they don't have money," recalled his daughter and new owner, Jennifer Victory.

In September 2021, Stout lost his battle with pancreatic cancer, leaving a hole in the hearts of his family and the community of Mountainburg alike.

Victory saw the overwhelming support for her father during the summer of 2021 when they held a fundraiser for Stout's medical expenses. Since then, she has worked hard to find a way to pay the community back.

On March 31st, Victory plans to do just that.

"He told me, he said, 'whatever you do, don't ever sell it.' I want to continue to just make everyone proud and make the Dairy Dream what it always has been," said Victory.

Some finishing touches are being made for the reopening, but Victory says she is going to keep things the way they always have been.

Customers will still be able to enjoy ice cream, 'Mountain Burgers' and some of the best ice in town.

The legacy Victory's dad left behind, is one she is looking to pick up and carry on for years to come.

"I'm hoping to continue making them (customers) proud. I want younger generations to have their first kiss here, I want them to have their first date here, just like the older generations did," said Victory. "We have people that tell us they've had their first date, their first kiss here and that's what I want to continue to do."

Victory says if all goes right, they will reopen the Dairy Dream on Thursday, March 31, and be open Thursday to Sunday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. You can visit them on Facebook for hours and updates on their progress.

