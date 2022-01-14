Arkansas customers see surcharges as supply chain issues impact businesses

With the pandemic impacting our economy, businesses are faced with increased costs and are passing those charges on to the customers.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, we asked you about the increased price for the items that matter to you.

With the pandemic impacting our economy, businesses are now faced with increased costs and they're passing them on to the customers.

THV11 viewer Camilla Kinslow bought paint from the Sherwin Williams in Russellville.

After she left, she noticed an additional charge on her receipt: a 4% supply chain surcharge.

"I was kind of frustrated, because I was like, 'How can they do this? How can people just do that,'" said Kinslow.

It's because of COVID-19 shortages impacting the supply chain.

There are less materials in the market, which makes costs rise. In turn, the inflation is falling back on you, the customer.

It's not just Sherwin Williams either.

Other companies are finding ways to even out expenses during these times without raising their prices.

FedEx has even added a fuel surcharge for certain deliveries.

"Consumers may see more of these as the supply chain disruption continues," said Cara Carlin with Better Business Bureau of Arkansas.

Carlin said we see surcharges in our everyday life, like with credit cards.

And it's legal as long as the surcharges are reasonable.

If you're concerned you've been charged unfairly, you can contact the Attorney General's Office and file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

The good news is these surcharges are likely to be temporary.

Camilla's receipt from Sherwin-Williams said that their surcharge specifically will continue until the end of the month.

But if you want to avoid surcharges the Better Business Bureau suggests:

1. Ask the business if there are any surcharges

2. Compare prices with other businesses

3. Research before you buy