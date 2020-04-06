Crystal Bridges reopening to the public on June 10

Art lovers will soon get a chance to visit Crystal Bridges in Northwest Arkansas again, with new safety measures in place.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Art lovers will soon get a chance to visit Crystal Bridges in Northwest Arkansas again, with new safety measures in place due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Crystal Bridges and The Momentary will reopen to the public on Wednesday, June 10. New safety measures and free timed tickets will be issued to ensure limited attendance and adequate space for social distancing, per guidelines set by the Arkansas Department of Health.

Public programs will continue to be online-only.

Crystal Bridges says visitors should feel assured that they are taking every precaution to establish a safe and enjoyable experience. Visitors are reminded to be flexible to the changing situations.

Crystal Bridges will continue to make the museum accessible online for those who need to stay home.

Per state directives, face coverings will be required for visitors aged 10 years and older and recommended for children over 2. Masks will be available upon entry for those who do not have one.

Free, timed tickets will regulate the number of visitors to adhere to a one-third capacity guideline for the state of Arkansas’s indoor venues. You can now reserve your tickets through the month of August on the Crystal Bridges website.