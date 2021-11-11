Crystal Bridges provides guide for winter events

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Crystal Bridges Museum has released a winter guide that helps you stay up to date with fun activities to do this season!
Here are a few activities that can be found at the museum:
Temporary Exhibitions:
- In American Waters: The Sea in American Painting - through Jan 31, 2022, to purchase tickets click here.
- North Forest Lights - through Jan 2. This will be the last year the lights will be available. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Selena Forever/Siempre Selena - through Jan. 10, 2022. This is a free event.
Events:
- Art on Tap: Tyson Scholars - Dec. 9 from 4:30-6 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.
- Van Cliburn Concert Series: Conrad Tao - Dec. 16 from 7-9 p.m. To register click here.
- Winter Break Wonders from Dec. 20 to Jan. 1. This is a free event.
- Noon Year's Eve on Friday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free event.
You can also enjoy a Walk in Winter Wonderland by hiking the Crystal Bridges trails. There are five miles of walking and biking trails winding around the museum that runs through 120 acres of natural Ozark forest. You can find over 30 sculptures along the trails and the flora and fauna of the forest in winter. You can also make a stop at the museum gift store to do some holiday shopping! To check out a gift guide, click here.