Crystal Bridges plans expansion; will add 100,000 SF by 2024

New structures will house additional galleries, educational facilities, event spaces, a café, and unique indoor and outdoor gathering spaces.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced on Wednesday (April 7) plans to increase its size by 50%.

According to a news release, the Bentonville museum will expand from 100,000 to 200,000 square feet. According to the release, the expansion will showcase the museum’s growing collection and welcome more visitors.

Envisioned to support Crystal Bridges’ commitment to free access to art for all, the new space will increase capacity for presenting art and exhibitions, educational and outreach initiatives, cultural programming, and community events.

Since opening in 2011, Crystal Bridges has welcomed more than five million people, the release said.