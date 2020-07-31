Crystal Bridges now able to harvest its own honey

In 2018, Crystal Bridges built two Langstroth hives along the Art Trail at Crystal Bridges, which brought 40,000 and 80,000 bees to the area.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — Crystal Bridges will now be able to harvest its own honey.

The bees are great pollinators for the local agricultural industry and the flora and fauna on the Crystal Bridges Trail.

Crystal Bridges’ museum restaurant, Eleven, and Coffee Bar will use honey produced by the bees.

Crystal Bridges Resident Beekeeper, Michael Sanchez Vazquez, shared a professional tip with honey-lovers.