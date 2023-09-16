Crystal Bridges to host world-renowned artist Annie Leibovitz as she mentors local teens

The program is designed to help teens amplify their portrait photography skills.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art has launched the "Beyond the Lens: Teen Photography Mentorship Program" that will give participants a chance to learn about photography from world-renowned artist Annie Leibovitz.

Teens who participate in the program will also receive mentorship from industry experts while creating a masterpiece of their own to be displayed in the Studio at Crystal Bridges.

Teens are encouraged to register for the program, regardless of experience level. No special equipment is required. The program is designed to help teens amplify their portrait photography skills, including everything from practical photo-taking techniques to how to exhibit their work.

When:

The program kicks off with a lecture given by Annie Leibovitz during the opening of her exhibition Annie Leibovitz at Work at Crystal Bridges: Kickoff event with Annie Leibovitz: Saturday, September 16, 2023 | 9 a.m.



Where:

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art — 600 Museum Way, Bentonville, AR 72712

Who:

Renowned artist Annie Leibovitz and local photographers inspired by Annie Leibovitz at Work

Why:

To offer an "unforgettable mentorship experience for local teens, and the opportunity to learn how to capture the character of a person in an authentic and unique way."

How:

The program is free, and parents can help their children register here. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. CT on Sept. 15, 2023. All experience levels are welcome, and no special equipment is required.

Additional dates:

September 30: First meeting with the mentor

First meeting with the mentor October 14: Touch base with the mentor

Touch base with the mentor November 3: Photograph and artist statement submission deadline

Photograph and artist statement submission deadline November 18-26: Showcase in the Studio

Showcase in the Studio January 28: Final exhibit reception

