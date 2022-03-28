Crystal Bridges expansion affects Razorback Greenway

Crystal Bridges Museum announced in 2021 the future expansion of its gallery and education spaces which will affect Razorback Greenway trail traffic.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art announced in 2021 the future expansion of its gallery and education spaces with the addition of 100,000 square feet to the north side of the building.

The construction is set to begin this spring and the Razorback Greenway trail due to safety issues.

In addition to the construction, the trail will be relocated for future use with the closure of NE A Street from NE Park Street to NE Cub Circle to vehicular traffic effective March 28, 2022. The anticipated timeline for the closure is up to two years.

The City of Bentonville's Traffic and Signage Committee made the decision based on the safety of citizens in this area with this trail segment annually experiencing 450,000 bicycle/pedestrian users and roughly 220,000 vehicles on this section of NE A Street.

Although plans have not been finalized, the City of Bentonville staff is working with officials from Crystal Bridges on designs for relocating the trail.

Visible wayfinding maps will be posted throughout the trail for the duration of construction. City personnel asks all patrons to please respect and acknowledge all signage, fencing, and barriers indicating that work is underway in a particular area and nearby trails may be unsafe or pose hazards until completed.

For additional information, visit the City of Bentonville’s website, www.bentonvillear.com, or call (479) 254.2028.

