Crystal Bridges celebrates 10 year anniversary with several festivities

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — It's been 10 years since the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art opened its doors in Northwest Arkansas.

Numerous exhibits and thousands of pieces of art have taken up space on the walls and halls of the million-dollar museum since it opened on November 11, 2011.

Alice Walton opened the $800 million museum on 120 acres of land with a mission of welcoming community members from all walks of life to celebrate artwork and nature all in one.

Over 600,000 guests visited the museum in its first year.

The museum made the tough decision to shut its doors to the public during the coronavirus pandemic in March of 2020 but was able to reopen to art lovers that June.

An extension of Crystal Bridge, The Momentary, was a new, contemporary art space that opened in downtown Bentonville in February 2020. Inside The Momentary are pieces of artwork, entertainment and places to grab a snack and hang out. The 63,000-square-foot satellite to Crystal Bridges was founded by the Walton family and based on the vision of Tom, Olivia and Steuart Walton.

To celebrate a decade full of art, the museum will host four days of festivities free to the public starting on Nov. 11 and running through Nov. 14.

Anniversary Activities by Day

*Tickets required

Thursday

Art in Bloom, Galleries, (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

Local Keys: Live Music with NWA Jazz Society, Garrison Lobby (12 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.)

Cart Guides, Early American Art Galleries (12 – 2 p.m., 3 -5 p.m.)

Music with Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, Galleries, (11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.)

Artist Talk: Bethany Collins, North Forest (4 – 5 p.m.)

Gallery Talk: Larissa Randall, Early American Art Galleries (1 – 1:30 p.m.)

Gallery Talk: Samantha Best, Early American Art Galleries (3 – 3:30 p.m.)

Music with Modeling, Contemporary Art Galleries (6 – 8 p.m.)

Preschool Playdate, Durand & Estes Studios, Great Hall (11:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.)

Write Now, Contemporary Art Galleries, (6:30 – 7:30 p.m.)*

Friday

Art in Bloom, Galleries, (10 a.m. – 8 p.m.)

String Vibrations: Live Music with NWA Jazz Society, Garrison Lobby (12 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7 p.m.)

Cart Guides, Early American Art Galleries (12 – 2 p.m.)

Music with Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, Galleries, (11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.)

Music with Modeling, Contemporary Art Galleries (6 – 8 p.m.)

Gallery Talk: Larissa Randall, Modern Art Galleries (11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.)

Gallery Talk: Stace Treat, Early American Art Galleries (1 – 1:30 p.m.)

Gallery Talk: Jennifer Dunham, Contemporary Art Galleries (2 – 2:30 p.m.)

Gallery Talk: Robin Groesbeck, Contemporary Art Galleries (3 – 3:30 p.m.)

Art by the Glass: Floral Tea Blending with Savoy Tea Company, Durand & Estes Studios (6:30 – 8 p.m.)*

Saturday

Art in Bloom, Galleries, (10 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Student/Teacher Piano: Live Music with NWA Jazz Society, Garrison Lobby (12 p.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m.)

Cart Guides, Early American Art Galleries (12 – 4 p.m.)

Music with Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, Galleries, (11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m.)

Gallery Talk: Alison Nation, Contemporary Art Galleries (12 – 12:30 p.m.)

Artist Talk: Julie Alpert, Contemporary Art Galleries (1 – 2 p.m.)

Gallery Talk, Alejo Benedetti, Contemporary Art Galleries (3 – 3:30 p.m.)

Sunday