Crumbl Cookies in Fort Smith now open

Crumbl Cookies is located at 3106 South 74th Street suite 104.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Crumbl Cookies is hosting its grand opening today in Fort Smith.

The locally owned and operated store can be found at 3106 South 74th Street suite 104.

The store's hours of operation will be:

Monday - Thursday: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 8 a.m. - 12 a.m.

This new business has opened over 60 job opportunities for locals.

Crumbl Cookies says this week, its menu will consist of six of its 275 weekly rotating flavors.

Give your tastebuds a headstart by checking out their list of flavors:

Cornbread

Cookies & Cream

S'mores

Key Lime Pie

Peppermint Bark

Caramel Popcorn

Buttermilk Pancake

Galaxy Brownie

These are just some of the flavors that will be offered. On Sundays at 6 p.m., Crumbl Cookies will drop a flavor weekly. You can keep up with them by following their social media accounts.

The new cookies will be offered to purchase in person on the first week of business. Starting May 24, Crumbl Cookies will start offering delivery, curbside pickup, catering, and nationwide shipping.

"Bringing friends and family together over a box of the best cookies in the world is what we do at Crumbl, and we can’t wait to serve the cookie connoisseurs of Fort Smith. Whether you gift, share, or keep the box for yourself, the cookies are still delicious. Come see what all the viral buzz is about!" said Crumbl Cookies.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device