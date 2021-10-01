Crowdfunding used by UAFS Foundation to help student groups

The new crowdfunding service has raised $5,700 for the Lion Pride Pantry and over $100,000 for the UAFS Day of Giving Campaign.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A new crowdfunding service offered by the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith Foundation gives student organizations the opportunity to use a dedicated platform to raise funds without the costs often associated with them.

The new crowdfunding service was used twice in the spring – for Dave Stevens’ Lion Pride Pantry when it raised more than $5,700 and for the UAFS Day of Giving Campaign which raised more than $100,000, UAFS students, said Jasmine Smith, director of alumni and annual giving.

The platform was purchased by the foundation, not the university, said UAFS Chancellor Dr. Terisa Riley. The foundation has opted to allow student organizations to apply for the use of the platform. Those applications are reviewed and some will be accepted, Smith said.