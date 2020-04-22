Crime statistics across our area during coronavirus pandemic

The cities in our area are seeing both an increase and decrease in certain crimes.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With more than two-thirds of the United States population ordered to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, some crimes decrease while others increase. This is compared to the 2019 crime rate.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs as many people have said this is unprecedented for our generation to face,” said Philip Pevehouse, Sebastian County Sheriff's Office Captain.

During these unprecedented times, it's tougher for burglars to find an empty house to break into and steal from.

“So far in April, especially with people sheltering in place and many folks staying at home, we haven’t had a report of a burglary yet,” Pevehouse said.

Crime statistics in Sebastian County show that those who are cooped up seem more likely to fight each other.

“We’ve had a market 83% increase in domestic violence calls,” Pevehouse said.

In most instances, Pevehouse says the uptick in domestic violence calls is related to the strict COVID-19 guidelines.

“Sometimes it was young people in the home maybe wanting to go see their friends and mom and dad say 'no you aren’t going anywhere' and then they would get into after that,” Pevehouse said.

Sgt. Anthony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department says they have seen a reduction in every category of crime rate except vandalism, which is up 75% compared to this week last year.

“They are out and aren’t being supervised and they are spray painting fences and spray painting buildings up here on the square," Murphy said.

In Springdale, the city has seen a significant rise in several statistics. One of the biggest jumps is fraud. In the month of March, Springdale Police saw a 216% increase compared to March of 2019.

One statistic in common across the board among the majority of the cities in our area is the decreasing number of traffic stops and vehicle accidents.