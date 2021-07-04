Cricket Wireless, Academy Sports, Benton Co. Boys & Girls Club team up to surprise 10 local kids

ROGERS, Ark. — Cricket Wireless is teaming up with Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Rogers Unit of Benton County Boys & Girls Club to give ten local students a reason to smile.
On April 10 at 10:00 a.m., an event will be held to surprise the kids at the Academy Sports + Outdoors in Rogers.
Each student will receive a $100 gift card to help them “stress less, smile more” and focus on what matters most, connecting with each other to create unmissable moments.
Cricket says it cares about building healthy, human connections for happier youth by supporting young people and their families through fostering kindness, encouraging healthy mobile habits, and providing resources to help them overcome challenging times.