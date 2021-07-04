Cricket Wireless, Academy Sports, Benton Co. Boys & Girls Club team up to surprise 10 local kids

Ten Benton Co. Boys and Girls Club kids will be given a reason to smile with a $100 gift card.

ROGERS, Ark. — Cricket Wireless is teaming up with Academy Sports + Outdoors and the Rogers Unit of Benton County Boys & Girls Club to give ten local students a reason to smile.

On April 10 at 10:00 a.m., an event will be held to surprise the kids at the Academy Sports + Outdoors in Rogers.

Each student will receive a $100 gift card to help them “stress less, smile more” and focus on what matters most, connecting with each other to create unmissable moments.