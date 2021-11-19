Crews working to put out fire at apartment complex in Fort Smith

Crews are responding to a fire at the Mallview Apartments located at 4611 P. Street.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Emergency crews are working to control a fire at an apartment complex on South P Street in Fort Smith.

According to officials with the Fort Smith Fire Department, crews are responding to a fire at the Mallview Apartments near Central Mall.

5NEWS viewer Antonio Mendoza sent us a video showing people evacuating the complex. It appears that several apartments were engulfed with smoke.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

No further details have been released at this time.