WEST FORK, Ark. — Crews are working to fix a break in a main water line in West Fork.

According to the West Fork Water Department, the break is on a line on McKnight Avenue.

Water outages may affect all residents on the west side of the White River.

As of 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, crews are on-site working to repair the break as quickly as possible.

The cause of the break is unknown at this time.