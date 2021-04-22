Crews working to fix water line break in Prairie Grove, boil order issued for some

The break has shut down water service to customers west of the intersection of Bush Street and Ditmars Road.

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Crews are working to fix a water line break that has shut down service for many customers Thursday (April 22).

According to Chuck Wiley, Public Works Director for the City of Prairie Grove, the break has shut down water service to customers west of the intersection of Bush Street and Ditmars Road.

Effective immediate water west of Ditmar Road, along Bush St, Stonewall Road, Budd Kidd Road, Opal Stevens Road, Hank Sargent Road, Ditmar Road west of the river, Breeder Hen Farm Road, and Bayberry will be shut down and customers will be without water for an indefinite length of time.

Crews will remain on-site until pressure is restored.

All affected customers will be under a boil order.

Customers should boil water used for drinking or cooking for a minimum of 5 minutes before using.