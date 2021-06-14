Crews search for woman who fell off a boat in Prairie Creek

Rescue crews are searching for a woman who fell off a boat at Prairie Creek on Beaver Lake over the weekend.

Rescue crews are searching for a woman who fell off a boat at Prairie Creek on Beaver Lake over the weekend.

Investigators said the woman was without a life jacket last night (June 13) when she fell into the water.

According to Sgt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sherriff's Office (BCSO), this happened at around 8 p.m.

Jenkins says 27-year-old Mayra Hilario was on a boat with another person. A nearby boater and witness told investigators they saw the boat going in a circular pattern. They came over to help and called 9-1-1.

“Water is pretty deep right now so we have an extensive area with over 200 acres we’re trying to search. The water runs anywhere between 40 feet to 160 feet, so again that’s a lot of area to try and search. There’s a lot of foliage. Trees, leaves, who knows what under the lake.” said Sgt Shannon Jenkins.

Around 60 people with several agencies are currently helping in the search.