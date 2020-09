As of 11 p.m. Friday night they're searching an area near Happy Hollow Road and Old 88 west of Mountainburg.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — Crawford County Sheriff's Deputies and Emergency Management are searching for a plane after reports of a possible crash Friday (Sept. 4) night.

According to Sheriff Ron Brown, as of 11 p.m. Friday night they're searching an area near Happy Hollow Road and Old 88 west of Mountainburg.

No other information has been released at this time.