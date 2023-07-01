Vehicle crash in Rogers leaves 6 people injured

An additional ambulance was called after multiple people were injured in the crash.

ROGERS, Ark. — Crews in Rogers responded to a crash on West Hudson Road that left multiple people injured, according to the Rogers Fire Department.

The vehicle crash took place at around 12:38 p.m. on 1300 West Hudson Road officials say. The crash caused one person to be entrapped and six to be hospitalized.

Due to the high number of people injured, RFD says they had to call for a third ambulance.

No further details about the crash have been released.

