Crews respond to 2 house fires in Fort Smith

The Fort Smith Fire Department had a busy Saturday night putting out fires at two different homes.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Fire Department (FSFD) responded to two house fires Saturday, Feb. 11, night.

One house fire was on North 14th Street and the second was a chimney fire on N 21st Street.

FSFD was able to put out the fires successfully and says there are no injuries reported.

Click here to read about home fire safety.

