Crews respond to structure fire at warehouse on Arkansas-Oklahoma border

Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen told 5NEWS a warehouse owned by a moving company next to the Choctaw Casino had a small fire inside Tuesday.

POCOLA, Okla. — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire near the Choctaw Casino on the Arkansas - Oklahoma state line Tuesday (Feb. 16).

Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen told 5NEWS a warehouse owned by a moving company next to the casino had a small fire inside.

Christensen said a pile of clothes were burning inside the building.

No one was inside of the warehouse during the fire, Christensen said.