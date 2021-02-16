Crews respond to structure fire at warehouse on Arkansas-Oklahoma border

POCOLA, Okla. — Emergency crews responded to a structure fire near the Choctaw Casino on the Arkansas - Oklahoma state line Tuesday (Feb. 16).
Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen told 5NEWS a warehouse owned by a moving company next to the casino had a small fire inside.
Christensen said a pile of clothes were burning inside the building.
No one was inside of the warehouse during the fire, Christensen said.
Fire investigators will return to the location soon to determine what sparked the flames.