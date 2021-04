Emergency crews are responding to a house fire on Rivercliff Road Thursday (April 22) evening.

ROGERS, Ark. — The Rogers Fire Department and Beaver Lake Fire Department are responding to a house fire on Rivercliff Road near Beaver Lake.

Crews are reporting a heavy fire at a single-family home Thursday (April 22) evening.

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.