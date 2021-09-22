Crews respond to house fire in Springdale

Firefighters first responded to the scene around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. No injuries have been reported.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Emergency crews were on the scene of a house fire in Springdale early Wednesday, Sept. 22, morning.

According to firefighters on the scene, the first call regarding the house fire on Arapaho Ave. came in around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. Crews responded and were able to put out the fire at that time.

Around 6:15 a.m., a neighbor called emergency crews again saying the fire had started again.

Firefighters say at this time the fire is put out, but they are still monitoring. They say the second floor of the home was destroyed.

The owner of the home was able to escape the fire the first time and is okay.