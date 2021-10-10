Crews respond to house fire in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark — The Fort Smith Fire Department responded to a two-story structure fire at 4912 Oak Hollow Lane off of Massard Road Saturday (Oct. 9) afternoon.
The call was received at 6:02 p.m. and crews were on site fighting the flames by 6:04. p.m.
Officials say no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.
The home is a total loss and Fire Captain Marcus Floyd with the department says the cause of that fire is still under investigation.
“We had a two-story structure fire well involved, and like I said luckily no one was inside and we have the fire extinguished at this time and it’s under investigation”, said Capt. Marcus Floyd.