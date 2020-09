Crews are responding to a helicopter "hard landing" near Price Coffee Road in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Benton County Emergency Manager Robert McGowan says investigators were called to a helicopter crash near Price Coffee Road Wednesday (Sept. 30)

McGowan says it was more of a "hard landing" rather than a crash.

He says at this time no injuries have been reported.

McGowan says he is not sure how many people were on the helicopter or where it was going/coming from.

No other details have been released.