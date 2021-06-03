x
Crews respond to Bentonville house fire; two found dead

Firefighters were able to contain the fire preventing damage to other structures.
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — On Thursday (June 3), at approximately 4:18 a.m., the Bentonville Police Department and the Bentonville Fire Department (BFD) were notified of a residence on fire in the 3200 block of SW Riverstone Avenue. The reporting party indicated a residence in the area was engulfed in flames and the fire was threatening other homes.

As the BFD arrived the home was fully involved in flames. Firefighters were able to contain the fire preventing damage to other structures. During the investigation, it was determined there were two fatalities inside of the home. 

The incident is currently under investigation by the Bentonville Criminal Investigation Division and the Bentonville Fire Marshal’s Office. 

A warrant to search the premises is currently being sought. There are no further details available at this time, but updates will be provided as they become available.

