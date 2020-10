Emergency crews are responding to a possible explosion near Highway 162 in Cedarville.

CEDARVILLE, Ark. — Emergency crews are northeast of Cedarville in Crawford County after a possible explosion on Kyle Drive near the 2100 block of Highway 162.

First responders in the area told 5NEWS that at least one person is likely injured because there is a medical helicopter on the scene to transport a patient.

The cause of the possible explosion and those involved are unknown at this time.

