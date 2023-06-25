Crews respond to house fire in Carroll County, 3 found dead inside

Officials say once the fire was put out, three bodies were found inside.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — An investigation is underway after three bodies were found inside a burned home in Carroll County on Sunday, June 25, according to officials.

Carroll County emergency services received a call about a house fire on County Road 3016 to which crews responded, officials say.

When crews put out the fire, officials say they found 3 bodies inside the home. The bodies were sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for identification according to officials.

Crews included Eureka Springs Fire Department, Holiday Island Fire Department, and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

No further information was released, and CCSO says more information will be released when it is available.

