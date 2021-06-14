Crews find body of woman who fell off a boat on Beaver Lake

Rescue crews have found the body of the woman who fell off a boat at Prairie Creek on Beaver Lake over the weekend.

ROGERS, Ark. — After an extensive search in the area of Prairie Creek Marina at Beaver Lake, search and recovery crews located the body of Mayra Hilario at approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday (June 15).

According to Lt. Shannon Jenkins with the Benton County Sheriff's Office says Hilario's body will be sent to the Arkansas Crime lab, as per normal protocol.

Investigators said the woman was without a life jacket Sunday night (June 13) when she fell into the water.

According to Lt. Jenkins, the incident happened at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

Lt. Jenkins says 27-year-old Mayra Hilario was on a boat with another person. A nearby boater and witness told investigators they saw the boat going in a circular pattern. The other boater came over to help and called 9-1-1.

According to Lt. Jenkins, "The Benton County Sheriff’s Office sends its sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mayra."

Around 60 people with several agencies helped in the search.