Crews extinguish wood stove fire in Decatur

Fire crews are asking homeowners to check their smoke detectors with many people using stoves and other devices to keep warm.

DECATUR, Ark. — Fire crews with the Decatur Fired Department, Gentry Fire Department and Maysville Fire Department extinguished a home fire started by a wood stove Wednesday (Feb. 17) morning along Hwy 102. 

Decatur Fire says the flames were contained to one wall and only minor damage was caused. 

The homeowners had smoke detectors that woke them up and they were able to safely exit the home, along with their pets, Benton County Judge Barry Moehring told 5NEWS.  

As temperatures remain low and snow blankets the ground, please remember to keep all objects away from stoves, space heaters and other warming devices. 

