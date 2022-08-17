Construction crews discover skeletal remains in Pine Bluff

The Pine Bluff Police Department is now investigating after a construction crew found skeletal remains while attempting to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to reports, construction crews were in Pine Bluff working to demolish the Admiral Benbow Inn on Wednesday morning when they allegedly discovered skeletal remains.

The Pine Bluff Police Department was called and is now investigating the situation.

The remains have been sent to the State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death and to identify the victim.