13-car train derails in rural Crawford County

The 13 car train was carrying sand in rural Crawford County when it derailed.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark — Crews are cleaning up after a train derailed in rural Crawford County Tuesday, Jan. 4.

According to Railroad Police Chief Ron Sparks, the 13 car train was carrying sand when it derailed. No injuries were reported.

Sparks says these tracks are the mainline connecting Fort Smith to Northwest Arkansas.

Crews are working to clean everything up as quickly as possible but it could be until Monday when operations resume.

Experts and structural engineers are on-site investigating the cause of the derailment.