A truck carrying chicken guts came to a quick stop causing the pieces of chicken to spill onto the street.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Crews are working to clean up a hazmat spill on the I-49 Exit 86 northbound off-ramp in Bentonville.

The accident happened just after 2:15 p.m. Monday (June 22) when a truck carrying chicken guts came to a quick stop causing the pieces of chicken to spill onto the street.

As of 3 p.m., just the middle lane of the off-ramp was closed to traffic.

No injuries have been reported.