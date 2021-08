The fire started Tuesday (Aug. 10) night and continues to smolder with a large amount of hay inside.

ROGERS, Arkansas — Firefighters remain on the scene of a barn fire Wednesday (Aug. 11) morning that resulted in two minor injuries.

According to the Rogers Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday (Aug. 10) night.

The department says two firefighters suffered minor injuries.

The barn, located at South 26th Street and Capps Road is still smoldering with a large amount of hay inside.