Crews battle house fire in Siloam Springs

The Siloam Springs Fire Department had the flames controlled in under thirty minutes.
The Siloam Springs Fire Department responding to a late night house fire.

They received the call just after 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 5th.

According to Siloam Springs Fire Chief Jeremey Crimer, when crews arrived on scene half of the home was already up in flames. He says crews controlled the fire in under thirty minutes, and kept the flames contained to one home.

Crimer says there was no one inside the home at the time of the fire, and no other injuries were reported in the incident.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.