Crews battle fire at senior home in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Morada Senior Living located at the 2500-block of N 22nd St. around 6 a.m. in Rogers.
According to the Rogers Fire Department, they responded to a second alarm fire where the arriving crews reported a fire on the third floor Wednesday, Dec. 28.
Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
A burn ban was issued for Benton County on Wednesday.
