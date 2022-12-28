Crews battle fire at senior home in Rogers

Officials say a fire was reported on the third floor of Morada Senior Living in Rogers.

ROGERS, Ark. — Fire crews responded to the scene of a fire at Morada Senior Living located at the 2500-block of N 22nd St. around 6 a.m. in Rogers.

According to the Rogers Fire Department, they responded to a second alarm fire where the arriving crews reported a fire on the third floor Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Officials say no injuries have been reported at this time. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A burn ban was issued for Benton County on Wednesday.

