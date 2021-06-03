x
Local News

Crews assist in suspicious package at Dollar General in Lowell

LOWELL, Ark. — The Lowell Police Department responded to Dollar General at 106 N. Bloomington this morning (March 6) in reference to a package with the sound of an alarm inside it.

This happened at approximately 8:41 a.m. Evacuation had already begun by the time officers arrived.

Officers were not able to get any useful or relevant information from the packages to assist with the determination of the contents inside the box. Surrounding businesses were also evacuated and the parking lot was secured.

The Bentonville Police Department - Bomb Squad Division was called and soon responded to the scene. The Lowell Fire Department also responded and staged in case they were needed. 

At approximately 10:23 a.m. the bomb squad determined the packages were safe and the box was released back to Dollar General staff.  

